Elon Musk jokes about smoking weed ahead of Twitter board meetings

Elon Musk is already joking about his high-minded ideas for Twitter’s upcoming board meetings after taking a 9% stake in the embattled social media platform.

The eccentric billionaire posted a meme Thursday with a screenshot of himself smoking a joint during an infamous appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit,” the meme says.

Musk, 50, caused an uproar in September 2018 when he smoked weed and drank whiskey with Rogan during a lengthy conversation on the podcast.

The appearance sparked the creation of its own meme format, scrutiny from federal officials and eventually an apology from Musk, who reportedly told SpaceX employees that the move was “not wise” since the government contractor maintains a drug-free workplace.

Elon Musk shared the meme on Twitter. Twitter/@elonmusk

Musk has pledged to push for positive changes at Twitter following his nearly $3 billion stock buy – which came after he repeatedly bashed the company over its content moderation practices. He is Twitter’s largest individual shareholder.

In another post, Musk shared a meme which humorously linked the sale of his first software firm, Zip2, to a series of falling dominoes that eventually led to Twitter adding a long-awaited edit button.

Musk had polled his Twitter followers on whether they supported the introduction of an edit button. Twitter later confirmed the feature was in development – though officials said it was in the works before Musk referenced it.

The billionaire secured a seat on Twitter’s board through at least 2024 in an agreement that also barred him from buying more than 14.9% of the company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal lauded Musk’s addition to the board – despite the fact that it could result in significant changes at the company.

Elon Musk disclosed a 9% stake in Twitter this week. PowerfulJRE

Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal tweeted earlier this week.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!” he added.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that Musk likely broke the law by failing to disclose his stake in Twitter to the SEC once it surpassed 5%.