Elon Musk joined by son X AE A-XII backstage at Miami keynote speech

Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk toted around his young son X AE A-XII Musk while attending an event in Miami Beach on Tuesday.

Musk, 51, was seen carrying the toddler backstage after delivering the keynote address entitled “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships.”

Musk was joined on stage by Linda Yaccarino, the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, at the Possible marketing conference at the famed Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Photos showed Musk holding his son “X” and waving to onlookers following the appearance, which was possibly billed as a conversation “about @Twitter 2.0 and what it means for marketers, culture and conversations.”

Musk has a total of 10 children, including X.

Born in 2020, the toddler is one of two children that Musk shares with the Canadian singer Grimes.

The former couple also has a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was born via surrogate.

Musk infamously brought X to Twitter’s San Francisco officers last October after closing his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

At the time, the Washington Post reported that Musk had brought his son into key meetings with company executives.





Elon Musk has 10 children, including X. AP





Elon Musk was pictured backstage with his son at a Miami event. AFP via Getty Images

The Twitter CEO also posted pictures of X in San Francisco during a separate trip in December.

In one of the pictures, Musk revealed that X had received his own employee badge at Twitter.

Musk is leading a major overhaul of Twitter’s operations that has included significant changes to its business model and thousands of layoffs.

During an interview with a BBC reporter earlier this month, Musk revealed that Twitter is “roughly breaking even” after he enacted sweeping cost-cutting measures.

The billionaire added that many advertisers had returned to Twitter after the company had suffered a mass exodus as firms balked over its content moderation practices.





Elon Musk reportedly brought his young son to Twitter’s San Francisco office in October. AFP via Getty Images





The Young X was born in 2020. AFP via Getty Images

Musk said the layoffs were a “drastic action” necessary to save Twitter from a complete collapse.

He noted that Twitter was in a $3 billion negative cash flow situation” per year and was “roughly four months to death” before the layoffs.