Elon Musk jet-tracking teen targeting Russian oligarchs’ yachts

The college kid known for creating a Twitter account that follows Elon Musk’s private jet has a new target – the ultra-luxurious superyachts owned by Russia’s oligarchs.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida, set up the latest tracking account as the US and other countries crack down on Russia’s richest individuals in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Authorities have begun seizing superyachts owned by oligarchs, such as the $120 million vessel owned by oil magnate Igor Sechin.

The @RussiaYachts account is “not automated yet,” according to Sweeney – meaning future updates will come manually until he has programmed a bot to do the work. He posted a list of yachts that he plans to track, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “Graceful,” Oleg Deripaska’s “Clio” and Vladimir Potanin’s “Barbara” and “Nirvana.”

Sweeney did not immediately return The Post’s request for further comment.

The international community has increased scrutiny of Russian billionaires as it looks for ways to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end. During his State of the Union address, President Biden warned oligarchs that his administration planned to seize their “ill-gotten gains,” including yachts.

Jack Sweeney noted his new account tracking Russian oligarch’s yachts is not yet automated. Twitter/@JxckSweeney

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last month, Sweeney also set up tracking accounts for private jets owned by prominent Russian oligarchs, as well as planes used by or associated with Putin himself.

Sweeney drew national attention earlier this year after The Post and other outlets reported that Musk offered him $5,000 to disable a Twitter account tracking his private jet’s movements. Musk described the tracking bot as a “security risk.”

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk said in direct messages to Sweeney on Twitter.

Jack Sweeney first gained notoriety for his account that keeps tabs on Elon Musk’s private jet. Allen Tedder – Tedder Photograph

Sweeney counteroffered with a request for $50,000 and an internship, but Musk eventually stopped responding to his messages.

The tech-savvy college kid parlayed the situation into a job offer from Stratos Jet Charters, an Orlando-based private charter flight firm. He also began selling merchandise and is pursuing another avenues to monetize his tracking accounts.