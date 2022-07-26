Elon Musk gripes over ‘supernova’ of media attention

Elon Musk took to Twitter to complain about the media spotlight he’s been getting in the wake of reports of his alleged affair with the estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

“The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks,” Musk tweeted on Monday evening. “Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks :(.”

“Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” Musk added.

Musk’s complaint comes at a chaotic time for the billionaire, who is in the middle of a $44 billion legal battle with Twitter after backing out of his deal to buy the company.

Scrutiny over Musk’s personal life intensified this week after the Wall Street Journal reported that he had an affair last December with Nicole Shanahan during a period in which she and Brin were separated but still living together. Brin filed to divorce Shanahan in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sergey Brin filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan in January. Getty Images for Breakthrough P

According to the report, Brin, an early investor in electric car firm Tesla, was so incensed by the affair that he ordered his financial advisers to liquidate his holdings in Musk’s companies.

Musk referred to the report about the alleged affair as “total bs” while quipping, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).” The Tesla boss also shared a photo with The Post on Monday of himself and Brin at a party that he said was taken “only two hours ago.”

Musk also rejected the Journal’s reporting that he dropped to one knee to beg Brin for forgiveness after the alleged illicit romance was uncovered, telling The Post, “I wouldn’t get on my knees and beg for anyone.”

“We are confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting,” the Journal said in a statement on Musk’s denials.

The media firestorm over Musk’s alleged dalliance followed recent revelations that he fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Musk said at the time. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Meanwhile, Twitter is attempting to force Musk to follow through on his $44 billion deal to buy the company. A five-day trial will take place in Delaware Chancery Court in October.

Aside from his roles as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and various other business interests, Musk is the world’s richest individual, with an estimated personal fortune of more than $250 billion, according to Forbes. He is also one of just a few people on Earth to amass more than 100 million followers on Twitter.