Elon Musk flips bird at Twitter, files counter-suit in legal battle

Elon Musk filed a counter-suit against Twitter on Friday, escalating his legal battle with the social media company over his abandoned $44 billion agreement to take over the site.

The 164-page suit was filed under sea just before the judge-imposed 5 p.m. deadline, so its contents were not immediately visible to the public. Under court rules, a redacted version may soon be made public.

The Post first reported Musk’s plans for the counter-suit, which was filed in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

“I have reviewed the counterclaims and declare that the matter contained therein insofar as it concerns my acts and deeds is true, and insofar as it relates to the acts and deeds of any other person, I believe it to be true,” said an accompanying filing signed by Musk.

Musk choosing to file the suit under seal, away from the eyes of the media, suggests that the mogul may be pressuring Twitter to negotiate a settlement or new deal.

Twitter shares ticked down 0.3% on the news.

The news comes as Musk and Twitter prepare for an October trial in the social media site’s suit against the mogul for backing out of his $44 billion takeover deal.

Twitter wants to force Elon Musk to go through with his deal to buy the site for $44 billion. REUTERS

Twitter wants to force Musk to go through with his original agreement to purchase the site at $54.20 per share, while Musk wants to walk away from the deal due to alleged concerns about fake accounts.

In a hearing last week, Delaware Court of Chancery judge Katharine McCormick granted Twitter’s request for an expedited trial, setting a five-day slot that will begin Oct. 17. Musk’s lawyers had wanted the trial to start no earlier than February 2023, arguing that his team needs more time to investigate fake accounts on the site.

“The longer the merger transaction remains in limbo, the larger the cloud of uncertainty cast over the company,” McCormick said.

Elon Musk says he has concerns about fake accounts on Twitter. Bloomberg via Getty Images

After being spurned by McCormick, Musk’s lawyers requested an Oct. 17 starting date for the trial. Twitter responded on Wednesday that it would not object to Musk’s requested date as long as he agrees to complete the trial within five days.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s counter-suit.

With Post wires