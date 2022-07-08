Elon Musk finally arrives at Sun Valley amid Twitter drama, baby revelations

Elon Musk quietly arrived at the Sun Valley tech and media confab amid mounting doubts about his $44 billion Twitter takeover bid and the shock revelation that he fathered twins with a subordinate at one of his firms.

Musk was reportedly ushered in to the Sun Valley Lodge through a back entrance, dodging the many cameras tracking comings and goings at the annual “summer camp for billionaires.”

The world’s richest man arrived after 5 p.m. local time on Thursday evening, Variety reported. Musk immediately went to have dinner with a group of unnamed guests.

The contents of Musk’s address to his fellow titans in the tech, media and business sectors are still unknown following yet another eventful week for the Tesla boss. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is also in attendance at the conference.

Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion is said to be in serious doubt – with reports suggesting the billionaire is prepared to walk away from acquiring the company over concerns that his camp lacks sufficient information to verify the number of spam bots in Twitter’s user base.

Musk’s camp has halted some discussions regarding financing for the $44 billion deal, the Washington Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. His team is purportedly not convinced that Twitter’s statistics about spam bots are verifiable, even after the company provided its “firehose” of data that included all tweets posted on the platform.

Elon Musk quietly arrived through a back entrance. AFP via Getty Images

Twitter reiterated this week that spam accounts comprise less than 5% of its user base. The company also asserted that it removes 1 million spam bots per day.

But the Twitter battle is just one major development looming over Musk’s upcoming speech.

The billionaire confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that he has fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at the brain chip company he co-founded, Neuralink. Musk acknowledged the birth of children, which was not previously reported, following an Insider report detailing court documents that showed they were born in November 2021.

Elon Musk is reportedly considering backing out of his Twitter takeover deal. AFP via Getty Images

Musk also addressed the situation on Twitter.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the Tesla CEO tweeted on Thursday. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Musk joins Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and other business leaders in Sun Valley. New York City-based boutique investment firm Allen & Co. hosts the annual event.