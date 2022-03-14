Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to fight over Ukraine

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” amid the war in Ukraine.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat.” the Tesla boss tweeted early Monday morning, a term that refers to a man-to-man fight on a battlefield. “Stakes are Ukraine.”

The words “Vladimir Putin” and “Ukraine” were written in Cyrillic letters used in both Russian and Ukrainian.

In another tweet, he tagged Putin’s official Twitter account and wrote: “Do you agree to this fight?”

After Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine more than three weeks ago, Musk agreed to the Ukrainian government’s request to provide Starlink internet terminals in case the country is cut off from landline connections.

Starlink is Musk’s start-up internet provider where users can connect to the web through a dish that links up to satellites in space.

Last week, Musk trolled the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos after he declared that he would not allow the sale of Russian rockets to the US in retaliation for its sanctions regime.

Dmitry Rogozin drew widespread mockery from Musk and others after he declared on state television that he would deny access to Russia’s “world’s best rocket engines” — adding the US would have to “fly on something else like their broomsticks.”

Putin, the Russian president, has become a pariah in the eyes of the West after he launched an invasion of Ukraine. SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Musk replied to a screenshot of Rogozin’s remarks by linking to a previous launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket along with the phrase “American broomstick” and four American flags.

Seconds before SpaceX launched 48 Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday, the company’s launch director quipped: “Time to let the American broomsticks fly and hear the sounds of freedom.”