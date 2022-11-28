Elon Musk ‘bedside table’ photo shows guns, Buddhist amulet, Diet Coke

Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a photo of his “bedside table” on Monday featuring a few odd decorations – including a pair of non-firing guns, a Buddhist amulet and a multiple cans of Diet Coke.

The billionaire’s photo included a non-firing replica of George Washington’s flintlock pistol, lying in a wooden box whose open lid displayed an image of Emanuel Leutze’s painting of the first US president crossing the Delaware River. Lying in front of it was a model replica of a Diamond Back .357 revolver from the “Deus Ex: Human Revolution” video game.

Next to the guns lay what appeared to be a Tibetan Buddhist amulet known as a Vajra Dorje, used for meditation. The table also had four open cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke and a water bottle.

“My bedside table,” Musk captioned the photo. “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters.”

Musk did not provide any other context for the post. It’s unclear if he took the photo or if the table actually belongs to him.

The 51-year-old has a long history of posting provocative tweets – a habit that has drawn increased scrutiny since Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion in October.

Musk has also been open about his views regarding gun ownership. Last May, the tech executive revealed to CNBC that he supports the Second Amendment, though “tight background checks” should be required for all purchases.

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” Musk told the outlet.

Elon Musk has a long history of posting provocative tweets. AFP via Getty Images

Musk added that he felt the sale of assault weapons should be limited to specific circumstances, such as for those living in a “high risk location, like gang warfare” or gun range owners.

An ongoing overhaul of Twitter’s operations has drawn fierce criticism from Musk’s critics, many of whom argue his “absolutist” approach to free speech will lead to more hate speech and unsafe conduct on the site.

Musk-led initiatives include a much-maligned revamp of Twitter’s verification system and thousands of job cuts.

