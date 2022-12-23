Elon Musk assistant Steve Davis slept in Twitter HQ with family

An Elon Musk loyalist who is in the running to assume the chief executive officer role at Twitter slept inside the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters with his partner and their newborn just days after she gave birth, it has been reported.

Steve Davis, the 43-year-old CEO of the Musk-owned tunnel-digging outfit The Boring Company, bedded down in an office at Twitter headquarters alongside his partner, real estate asset manager Nicole Hollander, and their infant child, according to The Information.

Former Twitter employees told The Information that Davis was one of the first to spend the night at the company’s San Francisco headquarters after Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media app on Oct. 27.

Since that time, he has been a regular presence in the building — so much so that Musk has relied on him to help steer the company, The Information reported.

Sources told The Information that Davis, who was tasked with cutting $500 million from Twitter’s annual operating costs, managed to slash close to twice that amount by terminating contracts and renegotiating others

Davis, 43, reportedly slept at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with his wife and their newborn days after she gave birth. AFP via Getty Images

“Everything is negotiable,” Davis is reported to have told his employees.

The Post reached out to Musk and Davis for comment.

Musk has recently indicated that he plans to step aside as Twitter CEO — fueling speculation that Davis could be in line to succeed him.

Davis’ candidacy to replace Musk is considered unusual given that he doesn’t operate a Twitter account and has no experience working in social media or dealing with advertisers, who are the lifeblood of internet-based revenue streams.

In the two months since he took over Twitter, Musk has overhauled the company’s operations. AFP via Getty Images

But he has apparently earned Musk’s trust since his days as an up-and-coming aerospace engineer who worked for the mogul’s rocket company, SpaceX, according to The Information.

Days after Musk consummated his acquisition of Twitter, he called Davis, who was on his way to the airport, Insider reported. Musk reportedly told Davis that he was needed back at Twitter headquarters.

Hollander and their newborn joined Davis a short time later, The Information reported. It is not known when Hollander gave birth or what specific day Davis and his family began sleeping in Twitter offices, though a public baby registry indicated that the due date was Oct. 19.

Davis (right) is an aerospace engineer by trade and is considered a fierce Musk loyalist. ZUMAPRESS.com

While nursing her newborn, Hollander sat in on meetings to discuss Twitter’s real estate situation, according to the tech publication.

A great deal of office space at Twitter headquarters was converted into makeshift hotel rooms in the days and weeks after Musk took control.

Images that went viral on social media showing exhausted Twitter employees sleeping in company offices prompted San Francisco city officials to launch an investigation into whether this violated ordinances governing building codes.

Upon taking over the company, Musk handed down an edict requiring his software engineers and developers to commit to working round the clock to overhaul the app’s operations.

Musk ended up firing more than half of the company’s developers and engineers — a move that he said was necessary to keep Twitter afloat financially.