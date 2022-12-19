Elon Musk and Jared Kushner spotted together at World Cup

Elon Musk attended the World Cup final in Qatar where he watched the final match between Argentina and France alongside former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Photos of Musk and Kushner went viral over the weekend as the two men observed from close up the dramatic finale from Lusail City on Sunday which saw Argentina capture the championship on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.

The two appeared to be in a luxury suite with several Middle Eastern men dressed in traditional garb.

Musk posted video to his Twitter account showing the moment the triumphant Argentines stormed onto the field to celebrate their victory.

“Duel in the Desert. Couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play by Argentina and France!!!” Musk tweeted.

Other videos posted online showed Musk shaking hands with fans right beneath the luxury box at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

In April, The New York Times reported that Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund managed by the de-facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Kushner, the husband of Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, reportedly secured the loans just six months after leaving the White House, where he spent four years as a senior adviser to his son-in-law.

Musk and Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, took in the game together in a luxury suite on Sunday. Getty Images

During his time in the White House, Kushner is reported to have cultivated close ties to bin Salman, the controversial young royal who is alleged to have masterminded the brutal 2018 murder of US-based dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bin Salman has denied taking part in the death of Khashoggi, who was reportedly dismembered by Saudi operatives while on a consular visit to the kingdom’s diplomatic mission in Istanbul.

Musk also has ties to Saudi wealth. After announcing his intent to acquire Twitter and take it private earlier this year, he lined up investment from one of the company’s largest heretofore shareholders, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saudi.

In the days after Musk announced his April buyout offer of $54.20 per share, the Saudi royal, who heads Kingdom Holding Company, disapproved of the proposal, tweeting: “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects.”

But Musk, who was in the process of lining up financing for his takeover bid, appeared to have swayed the Saudi prince, who just days later gave his stamp of approval when he tweeted: “Great to connect with you my ‘new’ friend. I believe you will be an excellent leader for Twitter to propel and maximise its great potential.”

Musk also shook hands and greeted well-wishers and fans in the stands on Sunday. Getty Images

The photos of Musk and Kushner went viral online. Getty Images

Prince Alwaleed then announced that he would rolling over his $1.9 billion stake in Twitter and “joining you on this exciting journey.”

Musk acquired Twitter with the aim of restoring free speech on the platform by unbanning several controversial figures, including Kushner’s father-in-law.

The first two months of Musk’s stewardship of Twitter have been chaotic. Musk cleaned house — having fired the previous management team and laid off more than half of the company’s developers and software engineers.

Both Musk and Kushner have business ties to Saudi royals. Getty Images

Last week, Musk briefly suspended several accounts of top left-leaning tech journalists who have been critical of his management style and content moderation decisions.

Musk, who recently asked Twitter users whether he should step down as CEO, claimed that the reporters were posting real-time information about the whereabouts of his family, but critics allege this was a pretext to censor opposing viewpoints.