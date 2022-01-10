Eli Manning joins private equity firm

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has joined a private equity firm has he plots out a new direction in his post-NFL career, according to a report.

The two-time Super Bowl winner, who retired from the National Football League following the 2019 season, is now a partner at Brand Velocity Partners, a firm that acquires companies and works to grow them through brand marketing and business development, according to Bloomberg.

In his new role as partner, 41-year-old Manning will “advise on leadership and company culture with brands the firm backs,” according to the report. He has been sitting in on business meetings for the past year, the report said.

“I went through a Private Equity 101,” Manning told the publication. “As I get more familiar, I’ll be able to have more intel and be more helpful with some of the deals that we’re deciding on.”

The former Super Bowl MVP’s relationship with BVP started in September 2020, when co-founder Drew Sheinman persuaded Eli and his brother Peyton, along with their Hall of Fame quarterback father Archie, and brother Cooper, to invest in BBQGuys.

BBQGuys has become one of the leading e-commerce sites for grills and other barbecue accessories. Alongside the Mannings, former San Diego Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson also came on board as investor in BBQGuys.

BVP also owns Blaze Outdoor Products and Magma stainless-steel grills, as well as Original Footwear Co., which specializes in shoes and boots for the military and law enforcement, according to Bloomberg.

Since retiring from the Giants more than two years ago, Manning took a year off to decide what he wanted to do in his post-football career.

Last year, he joined ESPN, where he and his brother, fellow quarterbacking great Peyton Manning, co-host the popular Manningcast, where they provide running commentary and banter during Monday Night Football telecasts on ESPN2.

Manning is also the host of Eli’s Places, a documentary program about college football that is streamed on the all-sports cable network’s ESPN+ platform.

His heroics during his playing career translated into major dollars. By the time he retired, Manning earned at least $220 million during his 16 seasons as Big Blue’s signal-caller.

Manning was also the darling of Madison Avenue, having racked up endorsements with the likes of Nike, Hublot, Toyota, Visa, DirecTV, and Gatorade.

Manning’s foray into private equity is part of a trend. In recent years, several current and former professional athletes have moonlighted as venture capitalists.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan, tennis great Serena Williams, former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, ex-Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, his teammate Stephen Curry, and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter have become active investors.

Montana’s portfolio includes investments in some 32 companies. The investments are reported to be worth at least $350 million, according to CNBC.