Egg, butter prices spike as food inflation persists: report

First came higher chicken prices, now the cost of eggs is scrambling the wallets of consumers.

Shoppers paid 47% more for eggs last month compared to what they shelled out a year ago, according to the retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc.

The surge in egg prices was attributed to a mass outbreak of bird flu, which forced American farmers to cull some 30 million birds, including egg-laying hens and turkeys.

The price of poultry has shot up nearly 11% since last year, according to the Consumer Price Index released Wednesday.

Eggs aren’t the only supermarket staple to skyrocket in price since last year. according to the analytics firm. Butter has shot up 26%, packaged bread is up 15% and frozen meals were 23% more expensive, data shows

Consumers of frozen pizza were forced to pay 18% more in July, according to the data cited by Bloomberg News.

Record levels of inflation have also pushed up the price of butter. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The data released by IRI showed that consumers are more picky when it comes to which groceries they will buy.

In July, 55% of shoppers who bought ice cream from the supermarket did so as part of a promotion.

IRI estimates that food prices are up 14% year over year through July.

The federal government on Wednesday released data showing that inflation rose 8.5% in July — among the highest rates in four decades.

Falling gas prices led to a modest drop in the consumer price index, which hit a record 9.1% in June.

American consumers have experienced sticker shock at grocery stores in recent months. Universal Images Group via Getty

The fresh data shows that gas prices fell by nearly 8% in July while the overall energy index dropped 4.6%.

Food prices, however, kept climbing. The cost of food rose 10.9% in July compared to the same month last year. It rose 1.1% month over month.

Investors reacted positively to the news on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by nearly 500 points in early trading on Wall Street while the Nasdaq jumped by some 2%.