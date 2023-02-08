DoorDash driver used app to flirt with underage daughter, mom claims

The mother of an underage teen claimed a DoorDash driver used the app to flirt with her daughter during a delivery – and slammed the company over its handling of the incident — in a viral TikTok video.

TikToker @officiallilwolf, whose account bio lists a PO box in Archbald, Pa., detailed the alarming incident in the video initially posted on Jan. 27.

She shared screenshots purportedly taken from the DoorDash app in which the driver, named “Jarrod,” started chatting up her daughter – who she described as “only 15 and mind you, a very young-looking 15.”

“My daughter ordered DoorDash, which she should be able to do and she should be able to do it and feel safe,” @officiallilwolf said in the video, which has been viewed more than 140,00 times.

In the screenshots, the driver apparently attempted to start a conversation with the daughter.

“Hey caterina you got a boyfriend? Sorry you were just too cute I had to ask,” the driver allegedly wrote.

The TikTok user said she intervened after seeing the message and sent a scathing response to the driver.





The original TikTok explaining the situation has been viewed more than 140,000 times. TikTok/officiallilwolf

“Jarrod, caterina is a MINOR. This is her mother. This is a FOD [sic] DELIVERY SERVICE NOT TINDER for pedophile behavior. Please know that I have notified DoorDash as well as local authorities. Shoot your shot with someone who isn’t 15!!” the TikToker said in the message.

The mom said she immediately contacted local police, as well as DoorDash.

“DoorDash, or anybody from DoorDash, if you’re seeing this, you really need to screen your drivers a little better,” she said.





@officiallilwolf shared screenshots of the incident. TikTok/officiallilwolf

In a series of follow-up videos, the poster said she eventually received a reply from DoorDash and that a company representative confirmed “Jarrod” had been “deactivated as a driver.”

However, the company allegedly said it could not provide more information about the driver without receiving a subpoena.

Meanwhile, local police who looked into the incident said the creepy driver had not committed a “chargeable offense”

“Legally, because he didn’t do anything, there is nothing they can charge him for, so they can’t issue a subpoena for his information,” the mom wrote on TikTok.





DoorDash confirmed the driver had been deactivated. REUTERS

DoorDash confirmed awareness of the incident in a statement provided to the Daily Dot.

“The behavior shown in this video is unacceptable and we have permanently deactivated the Dasher responsible from our platform. We have reached out to the family directly to offer support,” the statement said.

The Post has reached out to DoorDash for further comment.

DoorDash’s website notes that its delivery drivers are given third-party background checks before they are approved. The check purportedly consists of a motor vehicle report and a criminal history report. DoorDash drivers are required to be at least 18 years old.

“As part of our commitment to help protect the DoorDash community, we are constantly evaluating new ways to help promote safety on the platform. DoorDash always runs a secure background check on all applicants before clearing new Dashers to access the platform,” the website says.