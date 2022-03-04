Donald Trump hasn’t posted on Truth Social in over weeks

It’s not Donald Trump’s moment of Truth.

The ex-president hasn’t posted on his new social media app, Truth Social, in more than two weeks as its waitlist appears to have swelled to more than 1 million users.

Truth Social, which bills itself as a conservative-friendly alternative to Twitter, rocketed to the number-one spot on Apple’s free apps chart when it was made available for download in February — days after Trump made his only post on the site, telling fans that “your favorite president will see you soon.”

But many would-be “Truthsayers” who downloaded the app at launch have found themselves stuck in a lengthy waitlist that appears to not have budged.

A Post reporter has been stuck at number 387,392 on the app’s waitlist for more than a week and screenshots on Twitter show other would-be users with waitlist numbers higher than 1 million.

In the meantime, Truth Social has fallen to the 90th spot on Apple’s free chart as of Friday — just below traffic helper Waze and above the Starbucks rewards app.

Donald Trump hasn’t posted on Truth Social since his first “Truth” in mid-February. Twitter / @LizWillis_

Truth Social parent company Trump Media and Technology Group, which is led by former California Congressman Devin Nunes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the app did send out a message to some users this week saying that it is “steadily welcoming new users from our temporary waitlist.”

“This phased rollout allows us to identify and remedy errors in real time as we onboard news users,” Truth Social added. “Rest assured, the entire TRUTH team is working around the clock to allow everyone to join us as quickly as possible.”

More than 1 million would-be “Truthsayers” appear to still be waiting to use the app. CHRIS DELMAS

Trump Media and Technology Group is set to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Despite Truth Social’s apparent hiccups, the SPAC’s shares have surged nearly 900% since the merger was announced in October. Digital World Acquisition Corp. was trading around $98 on Friday — just short of an all-time high.