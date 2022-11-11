Donald Trump demands CNN go ‘conservative’ and ‘only have me on’ in latest tirade

Former President Donald Trump bizarrely suggested Friday that his longtime foes at CNN shift toward conservative coverage — and make him the centerpiece — to save the struggling cable network.

“If CNN were smart, they’d open up a Conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History,” Trump wrote on his struggling social media platform Truth Social on Friday.

“Fox only made it because of me, Twitter only made it because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost almost $90 billion since I was taken off, which was considered one of the biggest mistakes in business over the last two years,” Trump added.

Trump made his strange assertion while facing mounting criticism from conservatives who blame him for stunting a red wave in the midterm elections.

Many of Trump’s handpicked candidates, such as far-right nationalist Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, lost their races — leading top Republicans to urge Trump not to run for president in 2024.

Trump’s rant for a conservative shift at CNN comes as the network’s new president, Chris Licht, seeks to push it away from left-leaning commentary toward nonpartisan coverage.

The Post has reached out to CNN for comment.

The twice-impeached Republican also took aim at The Post over its recent cover story headlined “Trumpty Dumpty,” which detailed how “toxic Trump” had derailed the GOP’s cause in the midterms and failed on his promise to build a wall at the southern border.

CNN is in the midst of an overhaul under Chris Licht. Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di

“The New York Post today has a story about the Wall, but my progress on the Wall was slowed down by News Corp Board Member Paul Ryan, who together with the Broken Old Crow Mitch McConnell, weren’t able to get me the funds,” Trump said.

“I ended up getting them anyway, after two-and-a-half years of lawsuits, through another source, and completed the Wall plus certain additions that were made, which could have been done in three weeks, but no, the Biden Administration stupidly wanted Open Borders,” Trump added.

Donald Trump has feuded with CNN for years. AP

Trump is pressing forward with a “special announcement” next week in which he is expected to announce plans to run for president in 2024. That’s despite mounting calls among GOP voters who say Trump shouldn’t run again.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan called Trump a “drag on our ticket” earlier this week who “gave us problems politically” despite what was expected to be a GOP windfall.

Meanwhile, Trump has taken to blasting potential GOP rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he called “average” and warned about running against him, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — whose name he oddly claimed “sounds Chinese.”