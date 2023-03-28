Domino’s driver screams at customer after waiting 15 minutes

These customers got more than pizza in 30 minutes or less.

A Rhode Island Domino’s pizza driver went viral for screaming at a customer who allegedly kept her waiting for 15 minutes.

A TikTok showing the heated encounter went viral on Sunday and has since divided the internet.

The clip — which has nearly 18,000 views as of Monday — shows the angry driver shouting at the TikTok user, who goes by Madeline, and an unidentified man.

“Time is money for me. Man, you knew the pizza was coming. I just spoke to you,” hollered the unidentified driver. “Answer the f – – king door.”

After the screaming match, the driver asked the pair if they were going to call the police.

“You want me on tape? Call the police,” stammered the driver. “You want me to lose my job? Do it. Call it.”

Despite the driver’s rage, the couple said they have no intention of calling the police, but suggested she could have “handled the situation” better.

“She’s mad because she’s been outside for 15 minutes with my food instead of just calling me and telling me that she’s outside?” the man rhetorically asked.





A Rhode Island Domino’s driver went viral for screaming at a customer who allegedly kept her waiting for 15 minutes. TikTok/madeline734





The clip — which has nearly 18,000 views as of Monday — shows the angry driver screaming at the TikTok user. TikTok/madeline734

“I called you to ask about your soda,” screamed the driver. “I said I was two minutes away.”

The Post reached out to Madeline and Domino’s for comment.

Several TikTokers found themselves on opposite sides of the conflict.

“She was knocking for 15 minutes after she told you she’d be there in 2!” wrote one user. “Answer the door, dude!!”





“She’s mad because she’s been outside for 15 minutes with my food instead of just calling me and telling me that she’s outside?” the man rhetorically asked. TikTok/madeline734





After the screaming match, the driver asked the pair if they were going to call the police. TikTok/madeline734

“Making her wait 15 minutes is crazy,” said another.

“I mean she’s got a point,” a third person commented.

Other people said that they would have just left the pizza and moved on.

“I would have left it on the steps,” commented a user.

“If I’m her, I would have left after five minutes,” chimed in another.