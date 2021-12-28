Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on January 2, 2022. According to a news release from Disney, the park will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and Typhoon Lagoon will be included in these celebrations.

The water park closed in March 2020, along with the rest of Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Disney has reopened the other theme parks at the resort, including Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Typhoon Lagoon, however, remained closed throughout this entire period.

Blizzard Beach will be temporarily closing in the beginning of January to undergo its annual refurbishment. Since Florida’s winters are typically warmer than the rest of the US, however, Disney says that it’s still a good season for guests to visit a water park.

