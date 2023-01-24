Disney visitors wait four hours for last ride on Splash Mountain

Visitors flocked to Walt Disney World in Orlando and waited up to four hours for one last ride on Splash Mountain before the popular attraction closed for good on Sunday.

Fans waited on line for a record time of 220 minutes, according to Thrill Data, a web site that tracks wait times at theme park attractions and rides.

The information was cited by the news site Deadline.

The previous record for longest wait time to go on Splash Mountain was 210 minutes, which was set in 2020, according to Thrill Data.

Walt Disney World has retired Splash Mountain, which will be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is based on the 2009 film “Princess and the Frog.” The new ride is expected to be unveiled in late 2024.





Disney theme park visitors posted videos on social media showing crowds of people waiting to get on Splash Mountain.

A Disney-themed news site posted video showing crowds singing the trademark song “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” during the last-ever ride on Splash Mountain.

Those who took the last-ever ride were said to be Disney “cast members” — or employees of the park.

As the ride made its way to its final stop, visitors applauded as they recorded the historic moment.

Last month, Disney announced that it would retire the 33-year-old Splash Mountain following criticism that the ride and the film on which it is based, “Song of the South,” which was released in 1946, had “racist undertones.”





A sign displayed at the entrance of the log flume attraction. AFP via Getty Images

“Song of the South,” a live-action and animated musical drama set on a Georgia plantation, was panned by some for offering a romanticized view of the South during Reconstruction.

In March 2020, Disney CEO Robert Iger said that the film would not be available for viewing on the Disney+ streaming service, saying that its “outdated cultural depictions” rendered the movie “not appropriate in today’s world.”

Disney decided to “re-theme” its Splash Mountain ride into one that pays homage to the history and heritage of New Orleans.





The iconic ending scene of ‘Splash Mountain,’ featured multiple singing animatronics on a steamboat. AFP via Getty Images

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will offer visitors a chance to “join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” a Disney rep said.

Some Disney fans are looking to cash in on Splash Mountain’s closure. Sellers on eBay were offering what they claimed to be “Splash Mountain Water” in four-ounce jars for $149 each. The purchase price includes free shipping.

While Splash Mountain is no more at Disney World, visitors can still go on the ride at Disneyland in Anaheim.

The park has given no indication when it plans to close down the ride there.