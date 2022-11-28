Disney-themed children’s clothing recalled over lead risk

Nearly 90,000 pieces of children’s clothing featuring Disney and Star Wars characters, are being recalled over a risk of lead poisoning.

The recall includes 87,000 clothing sets that were sold at TJ Maxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service, Amazon.com, and other retailers between November 2021 and August 2022, according to clothing maker Bentex.

Bentex issued an apology on its Instagram page, along with a list of items with photos of items that are being recalled.

They include a red Mini Mouse top with gray polka dot bike shorts, and a yellow jersey set that includes floral pants and a yellow Mini Mouse top.

The company said it offering full refunds for the items, according to its recall notice filed on Friday. The move comes after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said it found lead in the textile ink used to create the characters exceeded federal standards.

Lead can cause adverse health issues if ingested by young children. Parents are instructed to take any of the recalled garments away from their children.

All of the item and batch numbers, which can be found on the clothing label inside the neck or side of the apparel, are listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website linked here.