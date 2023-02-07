Disney could try to ‘drag out’ legal fight until Ron DeSantis runs for president

Disney is hoping that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presumed 2024 presumed presidential run will give the Mouse House an easy way out of its ongoing dispute with the governor’s office, according to a state lawmaker.

This week, Florida lawmakers are holding a special session to consider a bill that would grant DeSantis total control over a five-person oversight board for Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District — revoking the company’s control over the entity after decades of near autonomy.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo asserted that Disney could seek to challenge a DeSantis-led overhaul of its special tax district in Florida in court — and drag out the proceedings long enough for the governor to ditch his current office in favor of a White House run.

“I think Disney anticipates having to litigate on this issue, to sue, hope to get a stay from the court to keep things status quo, and then basically just drag it out until DeSantis is gone and people need or don’t care about Disney,” Pizzo said at a Monday press conference, according to Insider.

Under state law, Florida officeholders are required to resign their position if they run for another office. DeSantis won re-election for a second term in November and is slated to remain in office through 2026 if he opts not to run for president.

DeSantis, who is widely expected to pursue the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, has led a crackdown on Disney ever since the entertainment giant publicly criticized Florida’s GOP-backed “Don’t Say Gay” law.

However, DeSantis would gain the power to appoint all five members of its oversight board, which would be renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Additionally, the district would have limited autonomy and be required to comply with state regulations.

The special session, which will also feature debates on other bills, is expected to last for 12 days.

“We are monitoring the progression of the draft legislation, which is complex given the long history of the Reedy Creek Improvement District,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

“Disney works under a number of different models and jurisdictions around the world, and regardless of the outcome, we remain committed to providing the highest quality experience for the millions of guests who visit each year,” Vahle added.

The Post has reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment.

