Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in The Bahamas after apparent charges filed in US

Disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested by authorities in the Bahamas Monday night after criminal charges were filed in the US.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody after the Bahamian government received formal notification from the US of the charges against him, the Office of Attorney General in the Bahamas said.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed Bankman-Fried’s arrest, but would not elaborate on what the charges were.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” Williams tweeted.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

The Bahamian government is expected to aid Bankman-Fried’s extradition to the US, the attorney general’s office said.

A house in The Bahamas linked to disgraced FTX-co-founder Bankman-Fried.

The shaggy-haired former billionaire witnessed his empire collapse when his FTX exchange had a massive run on assets and imploded.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said in the wake of his arrest.

This is a developing story