DeSantis threatens new taxes, tolls targeting Disney as feud escalates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened another wave of harsh crackdown measures targeting Disney on Thursday in the latest escalation of an ongoing public war of words with the Mouse House.

DeSantis said he is looking into the possibility of imposing fresh taxes on Disney hotels and property developments and tolls on roads near its facilities in Florida – a threat that came after the company pushed through a 30-year development deal just before the state took control of its special tax district.

“They are not superior to the people of Florida,” DeSantis said during a Thursday night appearance at conservative Hillsdale College. “Come hell or high water, we are going to make sure that the policy of Florida carries the day.”

“They can keep trying to do things, but ultimately, we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis also vowed direct action on Disney’s last-minute development deal, noting that Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature “is going to void anything that Disney did on the way out the door.”

The governor has repeatedly clashed with Disney brass in the months since the company publicly lobbied against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, branded by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bars teachers in the state from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with students below fourth grade.





Earlier this year, DeSantis led an effort to establish a new state-controlled oversight board for Disney’s special tax district. Prior to the change, the company had the ability to levy its own taxes, issue bonds, control public services, and more in the land around its theme parks.

Tensions reignited after DeSantis’ hand-picked board officials discovered that Disney had secured approval on the 30-year development deal from members of the old board on Feb. 8 – just one day before Florida lawmakers approved the bill establishing the new oversight committee.





Speaking at a separate event earlier in the day, DeSantis said Disney “tried to pull a fast one on the way out the door,”

“That story’s not over yet. Buckle up. There’s more coming down the pike,” DeSantis added, according to Insider.





The Post has reached out to Disney for comment on DeSantis’ latest remarks.

As The Post reported earlier this week, DeSantis has ordered state officials to conduct a “thorough review and investigation” of Disney’s development deal.

“These collusive and self-dealing arrangements aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida’s legislative process and defy the will of Floridians,” DeSantis wrote in the letter to Florida chief inspector general Melinda Miguel.

Disney CEO Bob Iger fired back shortly afterward at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, accusing DeSantis of taking actions that were “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.”