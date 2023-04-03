DeSantis orders Florida authorities to probe Disney district’s last-minute development deal

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered state officials to conduct a “thorough review and investigation” into a last-gasp effort by Disney to undercut the governor’s control over its special tax district.

DeSantis demanded a review in a letter to Florida chief inspector general Melinda Miguel on Monday – days after revelations Disney secured a 30-year development agreement in February that effectively limits the power of the governor’s newly installed oversight board.

“These collusive and self-dealing arrangements aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida’s legislative process and defy the will of Floridians,” DeSantis wrote in the letter.

DeSantis’ letter said the development deal – which granted Disney ongoing control over zoning, infrastructure and air rights within the district for the next few decades – “appear[s] to suffer from serious legal infirmities” that could render it moot.

A DeSantis spokesman told The Post that “all legislative options are back on the table” for the Disney district.

“Disney is again fighting to keep its special corporate benefits and dodge Florida law. We are not going to let that happen,” the spokesman said.

The letter is the latest salvo in an ongoing war between DeSantis and Disney – which culminated last month when the governor signed a law replacing the Mouse House’s self-governed Reedy Creek Improvement District with the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.”





DeSantis handpicked appointees to the five-person oversight district while pledging a crackdown on Disney’s near-autonomy over the district. Under the old board, Disney had the ability to levy its own taxes, issue bonds, control public services such as police and fire departments and even build its own nuclear power within the district.

The spat began last year after Disney publicly lobbied against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, branded by critics as “Don’t Say Gay”, which bars teachers in the state from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with students below fourth grade.

The new board members were unaware of the arrangement until after they took control of the district.

Members of the Reedy Creek Improvement District board approved the land development deal on Feb. 8 – one day before Florida’s House signed off on the bill granting the governor oversight.





Last week, people familiar with Disney’s thinking told the Wall Street Journal that the company believes the deal was approved in compliance with state guidelines.

The development deal was approved in a public hearing and was twice advertised in the Orlando Sentinel in January before it took place, according to the Journal.

The agreement included a provision blocking the special tax district from using the image of Mickey Mouse or any of Disney’s “fanciful characters” in association with its property.

A bizarre caveat attached to that provision states that it will remain in effect “until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England,” according to public documents.

“All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law,” Disney said in a statement last week.





Even before DeSantis’ letter, the conservative members of the governor’s new oversight board had voted last week to have outside lawyers review the agreement.

“We’re going to have to deal with it and correct it,” board member Brian Aungst Jr. said, according to the Sentinel.

“It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern,” Aungst Jr. added.

DeSantis had previously teased the next phase of his battle with Disney at an event last week.

“There’s a lot of little back-and-forth going on now with the state control,” DeSantis said.

“But rest assured — you ain’t seen nothing yet.”