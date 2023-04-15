David’s Bridal to sell company, lay off thousands of employees

David’s Bridal is laying off thousands of employees across the country as it makes plans to sell the company — just weeks before wedding season kicks off.

The country’s largest bridal retailer fired its first round of employees Friday and plans to lay off the rest in two separate phases that will stretch through August, a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor shows.

A total of 9,236 employees will be eliminated across David’s Bridal’s 300 stores in the mass sacking.

“We are evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway,” a spokesperson told The Post.

“At this time, there are no updates to share, and all stores are open to serve customers. Providing excellent service remains our focus and we are committed to serving and delivering for our brides and customers and being part of magical moments.”

Corporate employees were the first to get the ax, a similar WARN notice filed in Colorado shows.

Distribution center workers will be on the chopping block in June, while field and store employees will be fired from June through August.





David’s Bridal announced it has begun laying off thousands of employees in the latest round of mass firings across the nation. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The exact location of the layoffs are not yet known, but the notices warn all employees could be affected.

“The layoffs are expected to be permanent, although new opportunities may become available depending on the outcome of the Company’s sale efforts,” Andrea Dauphinee, the company’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources, stated in the filings.

Additionally, stores could begin closing their doors in the coming months.

The layoffs come just one week after The New York Times reported that David’s Bridal is making plans to file for bankruptcy.





The company is reportedly struggling to manage costs it raked up five years earlier — the first time it filed for bankruptcy after accumulating $400 million in debt.

It emerged in 2019, just in time for the pandemic, but was never able to fully recover.

David’s Bridal is the latest major corporation to announce massive layoffs in recent weeks.

Sources revealed Friday Best Buy would cut hundreds of jobs across the US in an effort to shift its focus toward e-commerce.

Last week, a report showed that McDonald’s would lay off hundreds of employees in its corporate offices, cutting pay and benefits for others, and closing field offices as part of a companywide restructuring.