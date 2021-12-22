CVS, Walgreens limiting purchases of at-home COVID test kits

At-home COVID tests are flying off shelves – and the two largest drugstore chains have responded with curbs on how many kits customers can buy at a time.

CVS and Walgreens are limiting customers to six and four kits per purchase, respectively, the companies said, while Walmart recently set a limit of eight kits per online purchase.

“To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we’ve added a limit of six test kits per purchase,” CVS said in a statement, adding that it’s “working around the clock to provide our stores with inventory of the five over-the-counter COVID-19 tests we offer.”

The company also acknowledged that customers will see “temporary out-of-stock” notices on the shelves that carry the test kits because of the recent surge in the number of Omicron infections.

Walgreens said in a statement “we are seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products,” adding that it’s “working with our suppliers to ensure customers have access to self-test kits through the holidays.”

The companies also continue to offer lab-based testing with a turnaround time of one to two days for the results, they said.

Walgreens’ 9,000 stores have administered nearly 55 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 22 million COVID-19 tests in the US, the company said.

The Biden administration said Tuesday it will purchase about a half-billion at-home rapid tests that will be mailed to Americans starting in January.

These measures come as more information about COVID-19 spills out each day, including a study showing that about 40 percent of people show no symptoms and are likely spreading the virus.