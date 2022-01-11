CVS ups profit forecast as demand for COVID vaccines, tests rises

CVS on Tuesday raised its 2021 earnings forecast, citing higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and over-the-counter testing as infections in the US soared due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Shares in the drugstore chain operator were up nearly 1% at $106.10 just before noon.

The company said it now expects adjusted profit per share for 2021 in the range of $8.33 to $8.38, up from a prior forecast of $8.

Higher-than-expected coronavirus vaccinations in November and December, as well as elevated demand for over-the-counter COVID-19 testing in the last month of 2021, helped with a strong retail segment performance, CVS said.

Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance last week raised its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast on the back of similar comments.

The drugstore giant reported that canceled elective surgeries didn’t hurt its health insurance business. Universal Images Group via Getty

CVS also said its health insurance unit performed better than expected despite higher coronavirus cases, particularly in the back half of the fourth quarter, as deferred elective procedures offset higher COVID-19 costs.