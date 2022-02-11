Crystal Cruises shutters offices, fires workers after ships seized

Crystal Cruises shuttered its US operations this week – a move that occurred just days after authorities seized two of the operator’s luxury cruise ships in the Bahamas due to unpaid fuel bills.

The operator, a Miami-based subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong, reportedly informed US employees that would be laid off on Wednesday. Audio from an announcement to crew members on a Crystal ship posted by Crew Center, a forum for industry workers, appeared to confirm the news.

“Unfortunately, this is the end of Crystal Cruises. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I think the ships are for sale and until then, V.Ship will be our managing company,” the announcement said. “I know you probably have a lot of questions, but unfortunately I don’t have any answers right now.”

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the employee layoffs to Bloomberg. It’s unclear how many workers were impacted by the firm’s closure.

Crystal Cruises is a subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong. Getty Images

Crystal Cruises, Genting Hong Kong and V.Ships did not immediately return requests for comment.

US Marshals seized two of Crystal Cruises’ luxury ships — Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony – in a Bahamas port over the firm failed to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills. The cruise ships purportedly avoided US ports after a federal judge ordered their arrest.

Hundreds of passengers were booted off the ships in the Bahamas during the incident. A third ship was seized in an Argentina port, Cruise Law News reported.

Two of Crystal Cruises’ luxury ships were seized over unpaid fuel bills. Instagram/@crystalcruises

Genting Hong Kong is working with provisional liquidators to pursue a restructuring of the company, according to a January filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company reported massive losses when the COVID-19 pandemic brought cruise line operators to a global halt.

An announcement on Crystal Cruises’ website dated Jan. 19 informed the public that it had suspended voyages through May 2022. The company is still processing passenger refunds.

The website does not have any information about the apparent office closure.