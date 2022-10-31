Costco chicken patties recalled due to plastic contamination risk

Nearly 150,000 pounds of chicken patties are being recalled over concerns they may have been contaminated with pieces of plastic.

According to the recall notice posted by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the plastic pieces inside Foster Farms’ recalled fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products were described as being clear and hard.

The recall was classified as a “Class 1” hazard, meaning “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to FSIS.

The products were produced this summer in 80-oz. plastic bag packages with the “best by” date of Aug. 11, 2023. The recalled chicken patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, according to the notice.

Officials say the recalled products may also have been distributed to Costco retail locations.

The recall was issued after consumers issued complaints to Foster Farms that there was hard clear plastic embedded in the chicken breast patty products, the recall said.

To date, there have been no reported injuries associated with the recalled products. Still, the agency “believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury,” according to the notice.

Consumers are urged not to consume the products and instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.