Cost of baking supplies surged as TVs got cheaper

Cost of baking supplies surged as TVs got cheaper

by

Shoppers paid more for basic staples in 2022 as inflation soared to its highest level in more than four decades — but there were a few bargains to be found on some historically costly items.

The key ingredients needed to bake a cake were among a dozen products that spiked the most since November 2021, according to data from the Labor Department.

Eggs and margarine jumped 50% over that time span while flour and baking mixes shot up nearly 25%. Overall, the cost of groceries rose 13.5% year-over-year as inflation reached its highest level since 1981.

The higher prices sapped family budgets by about $10,000 over the previous year as the consume-price index hit 9.1% in June from a year earlier before dipping to 7.1% in November.

However, the prices of some luxury goods actually dropped year over year. Chief among those were flat-screen televisions, which fell 17%. The cost of attending sporting events also got cheaper, decreasing 7.2% this year.

The cost of baking goods skyrocketed this year.
Getty Images

Still, there were few other places for shoppers to find savings. Owning and using a car got significantly more expensive as gas jumped 10%, the cost of repairing a car increased 15% and insurance rose 13%.

Traveling by air was even worse. Fares skyrocketing 36% as demand surged after lockdowns were lifted.

The end of pandemic restrictions also pushed the price of restaurant meals up 9% while alcohol at bars jumped 7.1%.

flour
The cost of flour and baking mixes increased nearly 25% this year.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

There may be some relief on the horizon. Recent data from the Commerce Department show the personal consumption expenditures price index — a measure of costs and services — dropped to 5.5% in November from 6.1% in October.