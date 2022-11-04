Controversial anchor Tiffany Cross is out at MSNBC

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host known for controversial comments concerning race and politics in America, is leaving the cable news outlet.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Cross, who is exiting MSNBC after two years, did not get a contract renewal from the NBCUniversal-owned network. A rotating group of anchors will fill in for her show, which airs from 10 a.m to noon on Saturdays.

Cross’ tenure at MSNBC has been bumpy one, due in part to her inflammatory comments on race, which have earned her several warnings from execs at the network, a source told The Post.

A rep from MSNBC declined to comment. Cross did not immediately comment.

According to Variety, which first broke the news of Cross’ exit, there has been speculation that the anchor’s relationship with MSNBC “was becoming frayed.” An insider confirmed that Cross’ behavior “did not meet the standards” of the network.

Some of Cross’ more controversial remarks included calling out new “The View’s” new co-host, former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, as a “tawdry turncoat Trump loyalist.” When speaking about the alleged Trump election interference, she called for progressives to “pick up a weapon and get involved” in the “war” for the survival of the country.

MSNBC cut ties with Tiffany Cross amid a spate of controversial comments by the anchor. MSNBC

Cross also characterized injuries in the NFL as a race issue, saying: “To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life.”

The outspoken anchor also said white people should “sit out” giving their opinions on the controversy surrounding around Will Smith slapping stand-up comic Chris Rock during the Academy Awards.

Outspoken anchor Tiffany Cross is out at MSNBC Getty Images for Concordia Summi

But perhaps Cross’ comments on Thursday’s episode of Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week with Charlemagne” were the straw that broke the camel’s back. The show’s host Charlemagne Tha God asked his roundtable of guests which state the Democrats could afford to lose in the midterm elections.

Some guests took the question literally, including Cross, who said: “Florida literally looks like the d-ck of the country so let’s get rid of Florida. Let’s castrate Florida.”

Variety reported that “a rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found,” adding that “the network is parting ways with an anchor who has proven popular with audiences it has sought to attract: Black viewers overall and Black female viewers in particular.”