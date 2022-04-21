Condé Nast shutters Vogue Russia, other publications over Ukraine war

Condé Nast will stop publishing Vogue Russia and its other properties in the country – a move made in response to what the media giant’s top boss described as the Kremlin’s “senseless war” and implementation of strict censorship laws.

Chief executive Roger Lynch revealed the decision in a memo to staffers – noting the company had terminated its franchise agreement with Condé Nast Russia in response to the conflict.

“When Putin first began this senseless war, we knew we had to take immediate action to protect our employees and our journalism and decided to suspend our publishing operations in Russia,” Lynch said, referencing Condé Nast’s initial decision to suspend operations on March 9.

“As the war has waged on, the escalation in the severity of the censorship laws, which have significantly curtailed free speech and punished reporters simply for doing their jobs, has made our work in Russia untenable,” he added.

Vogue Russia was Conde Nast’s most popular magazine in the country. Conde Nast/ Vogue Russia

The decision to permanently end operations affects seven Condé Nast publications in Russia – Vogue, GQ, GQ Style, Tatler, Glamour, Glamour Style Book and Architectural Digest. The company had been active in Russia since 1998.

Vogue Russia was Condé Nast’s most popular magazine in the country, with more than 800,000 readers, according to the company’s website.

Vogue Russia broke the news to its followers on Instagram – noting that it would be “suspending all kinds of broadcasts on our platforms until further notice,” according to a translation of the note.

In his memo, Lunch said the company would maintain about 10% of its Russia-based staff “to fulfill certain outstanding obligations.” Laid-off employees will receive severance and other benefits.

“While we’ve had a successful business in Russia for over 20 years, the continued atrocities brought on by this unprovoked war and the related censorship laws have made it impossible for us to continue operating there,” he added.

The Kremlin has cracked down on media outlets since the invasion of Ukraine began – implementing a law allowing Russian authorities to fine or imprison journalists who are determined to have published “fake news” critical of the Russian government or military.

That law prompted several international media outlets to limit or entirely end their operations in Russia – citing untenable and potentially dangerous conditions for their staffers.

Russia stepped up its crackdown on Thursday, sanctioning several American and Canadian journalists.

Condé Nast joins hundreds of companies who have cut ties with Russia in response to the invasion.