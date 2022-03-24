Coinbase job listing requires ‘counter-surveillance’ skills

Coinbase wants to hire James Bond — but only if he likes NFTs.

The American cryptocurrency exchange posted a bizarre opening for an “executive protection” job last week that reads more like a job listing for a MI6 operative than a security guard.

The role’s requirements include experience with “protective intelligence” and “counter-surveillance,” as well as “tactical driving skills, applied with a chauffeur’s approach.”

“You will create contingency plans, conduct travel risk assessments and liaise with key stakeholders at a variety of venues,” the listing reads. “You will be a master of resourcefulness, with expertise in seamless execution with a knack for making things happen on the fly.”

However, spy-like skills and instincts aren’t enough. Applicants also need to have “positive energy” and aspire to “be a pro in bleeding-edge tech like DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web 3.0.”

Despite the ideal candidate’s enthusiasm for all things crypto, they should not try to chat up Coinbase’s billionaire CEO Brian Armstrong about his favorite Bored Ape NFT or “Web 3.0” startup.

The listing says that candidates must have a “willingness to promote a discrete operational coverage model that interfaces with Principal only as needed and understands the expectation to maintain clear professional boundaries.”

Optional but preferred skills include “remote wilderness first aid” and “strong administrative skills.”

The job’s target salary is $96,500 and also potentially comes with a bonus, company equity and insurance benefits, according to the listing. The role had 14 applicants as of Thursday afternoon, according to LinkedIn.

Coinbase, which went public last April and made Armstrong an instant billionaire, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.