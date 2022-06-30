Coca-Cola seeks buzz from new flavor spun by DJ Marshmello

Move over cherry coke!

Coca-Cola will release a strawberry-and-watermelon-infused soda after teaming with Grammy-winning mashup artist DJ Marshmello on a new flavor, the company said this week.

The limited-edition cola will hit stores on July 12 and is the conglomerate’s latest marketing stunt as it tries to draw fans of the popular musician.

“We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all new mix,” DJ Marshmello – whose name is Chris Comstock – said in a statement.

The Marshmello-inspired soda features the DJ’s signature white helmet that covers his face. It will come in a slim, white, 12-ounce can that will likely become a collectible.

Marshmello has more than 12 billion streams on Spotify and is the third-most subscribed artist on YouTube.

“I wanted to do something different,” Marshmello told Billboard while shooting footage for the campaign in Los Angeles “I had a different flavor in mind originally and then we started messing around with other crazy flavors. I [chose] strawberry [and] watermelon just because you wouldn’t think that [would come from me].’

The new product will be introduced around the world, Coca-Cola said. The Coca-Cola Company

Comstock visited Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters last year to “brainstorm” with the company’s marketing and research and development teams.

“From the beginning, we wanted this to be a collaborative process that could come to life and feel authentic to both of our brands,” Oana Vlad, senior director, global strategy said in a statement. “Everyone rolled up their sleeves and had a lot of fun… Marshmello is known as a connector of fans, so our values are aligned.”

The new flavor comes on the heels of other unorthodox concepts. In February, the soft-drink giant released Coca-Cola Starlight, “inspired by outer space,” and in April it released Zero Sugar Byte, which is supposed to represent the “flavor of pixels,” the company said.

DJ Marshmello is the third most subscribed artist on YouTube. Getty Images

In 2019, the soda giant launched Cinnamon Coca-Cola as a holiday drink.