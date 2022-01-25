Coca-Cola, Molson Coors unveil alcoholic lemonade drink

Coca-Cola and beer maker Molson Coors have banded together to roll out a new lemonade-flavored alcoholic drink.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will hit store shelves this summer with each variety pack containing four flavors — lemonade, strawberry lemonade, watermelon lemonade, and blueberry lemonade.

The drinks will be offered in 12-ounce slim cans while other select flavors will be available in 24-ounce cans.

This is the second alcoholic flavored drink manufactured jointly by the Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors.

Last year, the two companies collaborated on the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, the chief marketing officer for Molson Coors.

“Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply — a brand known for great flavor — to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

The flavored alcoholic beverage market is valued at an estimated $2 billion, according to Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola Company said the new drinks will be available on store shelves this summer. NurPhoto via Getty Images

“The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors have a thriving relationship in North America,” said Dan White, the chief of new revenue streams at Coca‑Cola North America Operating Unit. “

“The proof is in the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s national expansion and the introduction of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Ranch Water.

“With this momentum, we are excited to expand our relationship with products inspired by another one of our most valuable brands: Simply. We believe people will be excited to try this delicious beverage when it arrives on shelves later this year.”

Last week, Coca-Cola unveiled a line of redesigned cans for its flavored and zero-sugar products as well as a new mocha-flavored coffee drink.