Citi lets NY, NJ staffers work from home amid rising COVID-19 cases

Citigroup is telling staffers in its New York City and New Jersey offices they can work from home through the holidays amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a Thursday memo that was obtained by The Post, the bank said it is aiming to keep employees healthy around the holidays and protect those who were required to come into the office.

A Citi spokeswoman told The Post the offices remain open and employees are allowed to choose whether to come into the office.

She added the memo came “in response to our close monitoring of local health data.”

Citigroup already requires all employees coming into the office to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

But now that New York City is once again dealing with a spike in cases as the ultra-contagious Omicron variant spreads, the bank is taking extra precautions to keep employees safe.

Citigroup has been one of the most flexible banks on Wall Street in terms of allowing employees to work from home. Still, Citi expressed concerns whether even a small number of employees coming into the office could continue the spread of coronavirus.

The revision to Citi’s policy comes days after Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman conceded he “was wrong” about bringing staffers back to the New York City office.

“I thought we would have been out of it past Labor Day and we’re not,” Gorman told CNBC, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the Omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have pi, we’ll have theta and epsilon, and we’ll eventually run out letters of the alphabet. It’s continuing to be an issue.”

Gorman’s latest remarks are a dramatic about face from June, when Gorman told Morgan Stanley employees that they had better be back in the office by Labor Day or they’d face a pay cut.