Citi asks NYC-area workers to return to the office in February

It’s back-to-the-office for workers at Citi in the New York City area.

The Wall Street giant is asking all tri-state area employees to return to the office Feb. 7 as cases of coronavirus gradually subside.

Elsewhere in the U.S., the bank is keeping a close eye on local health data before making any policy changes. In London, employees were called back to the office earlier this month.

Citibank’s change marks a sharp reversal from just last month when it encouraged staffers in New York City and New Jersey offices to work from home through the holidays amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Citigroup has been one of the most flexible banks on Wall Street in terms of allowing employees to work from home.

But it appears even Citi management is getting some Zoom fatigue.

Citigroup requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — and, according to reports, is firing those who do not comply.