Citadel’s Ken Griffin: Woke ideology is ‘soul-crushing’

Billionaire Ken Griffin slammed woke ideology at schools across the US as “crushing” for children — and griped that his own family has been caught in the mess, The Post has learned.

“My children went to a phenomenal school in Chicago … but their indoctrination in woke ideology was crushing,” Griffin said in a conversation Monday with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez that was hosted by The Economic Club of Miami.

Griffin, who this summer moved the headquarters for his giant hedge fund Citadel to Florida from Chicago, donated $100 million to Republicans this election cycle. In a video of the Monday interview that was obtained by The Post, Griffin revealed how liberal policies have affected his own kids’ education.

“They came home very confused about whether or not the United States was a good country,” Griffin said. “And they came home confused about what they could or couldn’t say to a student who was Asian or otherwise of color.

“My son was reprimanded for telling an Asian student he was good at math — for stereotyping,” Griffin continued. “And it’s unbelievable to see how that destroys the minds of children who are otherwise innocent and good and don’t think about these kinds of things.” Griffin said.

“Watching them transform here in school in Miami is perhaps the greatest gift Miami has given my family,” he added.

Francis Suarez interviewed Ken Griffin earlier this week. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bloomberg reported earlier this week on Griffin’s comments at the Monday event, including his insistence that “taxes weren’t part of our decision to come to Florida,” instead saying the state has “great schools, a great environment and your streets are safe and clean.”

But in the recording of the full event obtained by The Post, Griffin went further, lamenting that Chicago is now planning to unionize school principals — a move he believes will further imperil children’s educations.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the lost battle,” he said.

The no-holds-barred commentary surprised attendees who had expected the Citadel founder — more typically known for his wonky, verbose breakdowns of financial markets — to strike a more measured tone.

“I’d never seen Ken go so strong on politics and wokeness before,” one attendee told The Post.

Griffin said watching years of his charitable giving in Chicago — which focused on supporting low-income and underprivileged groups — “undermined by incredibly poor policies was soul-crushing.”

Griffin blamed elected officials in Chicago and Illinois for lax policies that let criminals out of jail easily. “The city is engulfed in anarchy,” Griffin said.

Griffin said watching his kids transform in school in Miami is the greatest gift the city has given him. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Griffin — now Florida’s richest man with an estimated net worth of $30 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index — plans to construct a massive office for Citadel that could cost nearly $1 billion in Florida.

Born in Daytona Beach, Griffin has acquired an impressive real estate portfolio — pouring $450 million into a Palm Beach property and dropping more than $100 million on a Miami mansion.

Griffin explained to Suarez it’s less about how much taxes cost and more about the value you get for taxes. “Florida is a great value for that,” he added.

A spokesperson for Citadel declined to comment.