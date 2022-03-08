Chris Wallace could take over Chris Cuomo CNN spot: report

Former Fox News star Chris Wallace is one of the candidates being considered to fill CNN’s primetime slot vacated by Chris Cuomo, according to a report.

Wallace, the 74-year-old ex-host of Fox News Sunday, who left Fox News Channel in December after an 18-year stint at the cable network, signed on with CNN’s new streaming service — CNN Plus — as part of a reported multiyear, multi-million dollar deal.

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure,” Wallace said at the time.

That new adventure might include a nightly primetime talk show, according to The Daily Beast.

Another big name that has reportedly come up in internal discussions in Brian Williams, the former MSNBC anchor who departed the cable channel in December.

Williams, who hosted a nightly 11pm show on MSNBC before stepping down, is reportedly itching for another major gig in television.

Kevin Mazur

Williams, who went to MSNBC after he was removed from the “Nightly News” anchor chair for fabricating stories about his exploits in Iraq and New Orleans, helmed “11th Hour” for five years, during which he drew consistently strong ratings.

Replacing Cuomo is one of the major tasks facing CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, who was hired by the cable channel last month to replace Jeff Zucker.

Zucker resigned on Feb. 2 after acknowledging that he had been in a years-long consensual relationship with Allison Gollust, his top marketing officer, and did not disclose it to his superiors.

Zucker’s bosses at WarnerMedia became aware of the relationship during an investigation into Cuomo’s tenure at the network.

Cuomo was fired by Zucker last year after it was learned that he counseled his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to combat sexual harassment allegations made against him by a former aide.

Mike Coppola

Gregory P. Mango /

Zucker, who had stood by Chris Cuomo after he came under fire for his fawning interviews of his brother during the pandemic, reportedly ousted the Cuomo Prime Time host after also learning of a sexual assault allegation made by a former staffer at ABC.

When Zucker refused Cuomo’s demand to be paid the remaining $18 million on his contract, Cuomo hired an attorney and went over Zucker’s head, appealing to AT&T executives.

Cuomo’s lawyers argued AT&T was involved in selective enforcement, according to the sources.

CBS Photo Archive

Zucker — who violated company policy by dating a colleague without disclosing it — was able to hold onto his cushy job, but Cuomo had gotten the boot for helping his brother navigate sexual harassment claims.

Given those circumstances, Cuomo’s lawyers argued, AT&T should pay Cuomo the full $18 million he was demanding.

Licht was hired to run CNN after spending years as the top producer of Stephen Colbert’s CBS Late Show.