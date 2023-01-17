Chipotle said I won free food for a year — then they took back the offer

This customer has some beef.

One Chipotle customer took issue with the Mexican fast food chain after they were reportedly sent an email Saturday saying that they had won free Chipotle for a year — only to receive another email saying that it was a mistake.

According to Shae Williams, the emails — which Williams posted in a TikTok video that has topped 251,000 views — were sent within five hours of each other.

“I’m screaming crying and throwing up rn,” reads the video’s caption.

Williams also comments on the video, asking the joint about the meaning behind the emails.

“Chipotle, I need y’all to BFFR (‘be for f—king real’),” said Williams in the video. “Why did I get this email saying that I won free Chipotle for a year, and then all of a sudden I get another email saying, ‘Oh, no, that’s OK, never mind — we sent that in error.”

According to the rejection email sent by Chipotle, the email was due to a “service” error.

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment, and are giving you a free entrée to brighten your day,” reads the rejection email. “Your free reward has been dropped into your Rewards wallet. Thanks for being part of our community.”

The Post has reached out to Chipotle for comment.

Some TikTok users sympathized with the person’s disappointment.

“I would’ve cried,” stated one user.

“This reminds [me] of the woman who won the jackpot at a casino on a slot machine but they said it was ‘broken’ so they gave her a dinner voucher,” postered another.

“I would sue for emotional damage because I would for sure be heartbroken,” joked a third person.