China’s propaganda gets high rankings on Google, YouTube: study

Google and YouTube often give Chinese state propaganda outlets high rankings in searches on hot-button political issues — including denials of the abuse of Muslims in Xinjiang and conspiracy theories that the coronavirus originated in a US military lab, according to a new study.

Chinese state sources also rank highly on Microsoft Bing searches about controversial issues, according to the report published Friday by the Brookings Institute and the Alliance for Securing Democracy.

“China has exploited search engine results on Xinjiang and COVID-19, two subjects that are geopolitically salient to Beijing,” the researchers said.

News searches on Google and Bing for “Xinjiang” — the Chinese region where China has locked up an estimated more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslims in what critics say amounts to a genocide — have included a Chinese state-backed source within the top 10 results in 88% of searches, according to the study.

On YouTube, a whopping 98% of Xinjiang searches showed a Chinese government-backed video in the top 10 results, the study said. The researchers conducted the study by searching the terms over a 120-day period.

In addition to denying abusing Muslims in Xinjiang, Chinese state media outlets have also aggressively pushed unfounded theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a US military lab. Many of these center around a base in Maryland called Fort Detrick that previously hosted the US’ biological weapons program.

In searches for “Fort Detrick” on YouTube, an average of five Chinese state-sponsored videos showed up within the top 10 results, the researchers said. News searches for “Unit 731,” another term related to the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a US lab, are also reportedly full of Chinese state-sponsored results.

While the researchers didn’t examine search results related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they argued that the online reach of Chinese state sources is troubling because they are “channeling Kremlin talking points to audiences around the world.”

Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

Google told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the study, that it works to fight censorship and influence operations while protecting freedom of speech and access to information. Microsoft told the outlet that it is reviewing the study and is always seeking to improve.

While Google search and YouTube are blocked in China, Microsoft operates a Chinese version of Bing that censors results at the government’s request. It also has thousands of corporate employees in the country.