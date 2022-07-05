CDC links ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery to listeria outbreak

A Florida ice cream brand is to blame for a listeria outbreak that caused one death and sickened nearly two dozen others, according to the CDC.

The CDC advised consumers to throw out any ice cream they have from Big Olaf Creamery, as well as clean any utensils that may have touched the product. Big Olaf ice cream is only sold in Florida.

The CDC website lists 23 infections related to the ice cream brand, with 22 hospitalizations and one death across 10 different states.

“Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products until further notice,” the CDC noted.

Listeria has a wide window for symptoms to emerge, with some patients not exhibiting until up to 70 days after consuming contaminated products.

Big Olaf argued that “nothing has been proven” regarding a connection between the brand and the disease outbreak.

“For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted,” the company wrote in a statement on social media on Sunday.

“The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority,” the statement continued.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the disease caused by listeria, include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, according to the CDC.