Cardi B rants about ‘unbearable’ inflation: ‘How are people surviving?’

Cardi B is the latest to voice outrage over the decades-high inflation and surging rents that are hammering American households this year.

The “WAP” rapper provided her profanity-laced views on the state of the US economy in an Instagram live video this week– griping about a lack of available inventory and surging mortgage rates that have made it more difficult for homebuyers to afford properties.

“There’s no motherf–king inventory when it comes to homes,” Cardi B said. “Nobody’s gonna try to sell their f—king homes.”

The outspoken, Grammy Award-winning artist said she was likewise shocked at how much rents have surged while helping a cousin find an apartment.

“I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?” the rapper said.

“All these promises are being made, but living is unbearable,” she added later in the video. Cardi B reshared the video on Twitter last Saturday after one of her followers captured the footage.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

She delivered her rant even before the latest inflation data released Tuesday showed prices rose at a hotter-than-expected 8.3% in August. Daily necessities such as food and shelter remained particularly expensive even as gas prices fell from June highs.

The Consumer Price Index’s shelter index, which tracks the cost of rent and is a key input for the monthly federal report, increased 6.2% in August compared to the same month one year earlier. Shelter costs were up 0.7% compared to July.

Cardi B often speaks out about political issues. Instagram/Cardi B

As The Post reported last week, real estate firm Redfin predicted the US housing market willl remain “especially frigid” this winter due to the higher mortgage rates.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi B has commented on the economy. The chart-topping rapper backed President Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

“When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?” Cardi B asked in June.