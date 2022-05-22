Capital Grille to bring new life to MetLife Building

The MetLife Building, aka 200 Park Avenue, hasn’t been quite the same since its ground-floor and lobby restaurants closed as part of a long-term tower overhaul by landlords Tishman Speyer and Irvine Company.

But that is going to soon change.

In one of the year’s largest restaurant deals anywhere, Capital Grille has signed a lease for a huge, 15,000-square-foot (including outdoor space) steakhouse along East 45th Street to replace Naples 45. The opening is set for mid-2023.

Also coming are Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee and Black Seed Bagels, which will open later this year in the lobby.

Talks are ongoing to fill the former La Fonda del Sol space.

The tower recently underwent a major redesign of its lobby and improved connections with Grand Central Terminal.