California weed company sued for inflated THC levels

A pair of California weed companies that sell “the one Joint that will get you to Mars quicker than Elon Musk” are being sued for allegedly not getting customers high enough.

Jasper Centeno, of Long Beach, and Blake Wilson, of Fresno, are named in the class-action lawsuit filed Thursday against the makers of Jeeter prerolls, alleging that the joints advertise much higher levels of THC than they actually contain.

Both were underwhelmed with the product’s potency, which led them to sue Jeeter’s parent companies, DreamFields Brands, Inc. and Med for America, for false advertising, according to the complaint.

The suit said Centeno purchased a handful of Jeeter products from the Kushagram dispensary in Long Beach on two occasions in August and September. Wilson bought a five-pack of Jeeter joints in August 2021 from Reef dispensary in Seaside and purchased several more similar products last month from the Alpaca Club in Fresno, according to the suit.

Jeeter writes on its packaging that its product is “the one Joint that will get you to Mars quicker than Elon Musk” with average THC content around 35% and as high as 46% in some products, the suit said.

Jeeter’s website advertising the potency of its joints. Jeeter

However, an independent lab test conducted on one of Jeeter’s alleged 46% THC joints found the product actually contained between 23 and 27% THC content, according to the complaint.

“Consumers are willing to pay more for cannabis products with higher THC content, and expect to pay less for cannabis products with lower THC content,” said Christin Cho of Dovel and Luner, the law firm that filed the complaint.

“The complaint alleges that by labeling its products with inflated THC numbers, defendants are overcharging consumers.”

“The demand for high-THC products has, unfortunately, led to ‘THC inflation’— the practice of intentionally listing false, high THC content on labels,” the lawsuit says. Getty Images

The lawsuit also claims that Jeeter’s allegedly boosted THC count is becoming a systemic problem in the marijuana industry.

“The demand for high-THC products has, unfortunately, led to ‘THC inflation’— the practice of intentionally listing false, high THC content on labels,” the lawsuit said.

Centeno and Wilson are seeking punitive damages, an injunction against the company, and a jury should the case go to trial.

The Post reached out to Cho and the the cannabis companies for comment.