BuzzFeed News shuts down as company lays off 15% of staffers

BuzzFeed News is has published its last listicle.

The parent company of the site that took the news business by storm in the early 2010s and also published the now-debunked Steele Dossier is being shut down, according to a memo from BuzzFeed Inc. CEO Jonah Peretti on Thursday

Peretti said shutting the site was part of a broader shakeup that includes laying off 15% of staffers companywide.

“For BuzzFeed News, we have begun discussions with the News Guild about these actions,” Peretti wrote in the memo, which was first obtained by CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

BuzzFeed Inc. also owns the online news sites HuffPost and the Complex Networks.

“HuffPost and BuzzFeed Dot Com have signaled that they will open a number of select roles for members of BuzzFeed News,” Peretti wrote.

“Moving forward, we will have a single news brand in HuffPost, which is profitable, with a loyal direct front page audience.”

Peretti’s memo was titled with the subject line “Difficult News.”

“As part of today’s changes, both our CRO (chief revenue officer) Edgar Hernandez and COO (chief operating officer) Christian Baesler have made the decision to exit the company,” Peretti wrote.





BuzzFeed Inc. announced that it will shutter BuzzFeed News. Getty Images

“I’m grateful to both of them for their passion and dedication to Complex and to BuzzFeed, Inc.”

Peretti announced that the company president, Marcela Martin, would assume all revenue-related responsibilities “effective immediately.”

The company’s new head of sales, Andrew Guendjoian, and Ken Blom, the head of revenue operations, will report to Martin, according to Peretti.





BuzzFeed Inc. CEO Jonah Peretti announced the shutdown in a memo on Thursday. Getty Images for BuzzFeed Inc.

Peretti wrote that the changes are aimed at “reducing layers in their organization, increasing speed and effectiveness of pitches, streamlining our product mix, doubling down on creators, and beginning to bring AI enhancements to every aspect of our sales process.”

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization,” Peretti wrote.

The CEO listed several factors that have combined to create severe economic headwinds, including “a pandemic, a fading SPAC market that yielded less capital, a tech recession, a tough economy, a declining stock market, a decelerating digital advertising market and ongoing audience and platform shifts.”

Peretti acknowledged that he “could have managed these changes better as the CEO of this company and our leadership team could have performed better despite these circumstances.”

“Our job is to adapt, change, improve, and perform despite the challenges in the world,” the CEO wrote.

“We can and will do better.”