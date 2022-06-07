Burger King Pride campaign slammed for strange, political ad

Burger King found itself in hot water with its Pride month campaign in Austria, as many frustrated fast-food enthusiasts slammed the ad on social media.

Last week, the fast-food chain unveiled a “Pride whopper,” which consists of the same ingredients as the chain’s regular burger, but with “two equal buns.”

By design, it means burger fiends can get their sandwiches with either two top halves or two bottom halves.

The campaign is running only in Austria until June 20, but so far it’s gained negative traction among fast-food eaters.

Rushing to Twitter to express their distaste, outraged customers slammed the company’s woeful attempt at celebrating Pride month.

“Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that’s either two tops or two bottoms… what in straight hell?” Netflix worker Jarett Wieselman tweeted.

Another unimpressed customer tweeted, “Burger King has introduced a new ‘Pride Whopper’ where you can order it with two tops or two bottoms of buns.”

The campaign is running only in Austria until June 20, but so far it’s gained negative traction. Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS

“What a strange advertisement. I’ll take my Whopper with a regular bun because ordering fast food doesn’t need to be a political statement for me.”

A third wrote: “Burger King could have taken advantage of pride month to give us Pretty Pattie’s but they decided to stoop to stale sex jokes instead.”

Burger King Austria did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.