Bugatti recalls single $3M Chiron car over loose screws

Bugatti is concerned that the owner of the one of the few high-performance Chiron sports cars ever made needs to have some screws tightened.

The French luxury carmaker issued a safety recall for a single 2018 Chiron – notifying federal safety officials that “one of the screws that fastens the front frame support may be loose.”

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice said the recall stemmed from concerns over the potentially loose screw. One of the supercar’s dealers plans to tighten the screws free of charge, according to the feds.

“A loose frame support may reduce the vehicle’s structural protection in a crash, increasing the risk of injury,” the NHTSA’s notice says.

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most exclusive cars in the world – with only about 70 produced each year, according to the automaker’s website. The car sells for approximately $3 million.

Bugatti plans to make the repair free of charge. Getty Images

A total of just 500 Chirons will be produced during the model’s run – and half were already sold by 2017.

Bloomberg was first to report on the extremely limited recall.

While a recall affecting a single vehicle may seem odd, it isn’t unprecedented. Lamborghini once recalled a 2021 Aventador SVJ Roadster due to a screw-related issue, according to the outlet. Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz have also issued single-vehicle recalls.

Bugatti enthusiasts likely aren’t surprised by the latest recall. In late 2021, the NHTSA notified the public that all nine US-based owners of Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport vehicles to address concerns that the limited-edition car’s rear tires could develop dangerous cracks after 2,500 miles on the road.

In that recall, Bugatti dealers will replace the rear tires every 1,875 miles at no cost to the owner – at least until an improved version of the tire hits the market.