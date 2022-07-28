Bruce Springsteen’s manager defends $4K ticket costs: ‘Fair price’

Bruce Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, is speaking up about record-high ticket prices for the musician’s 2023 tour.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing. We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others,” Landau said in a statement to The New York Times.

“Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range. I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

His manager’s comments come on the heels of fans getting sticker shock last week when attempting to purchase concert tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s highly anticipated 2023 tour.

Fans were stunned by Springsteen’s tour costs, as seats skyrocketed to $4,000 due to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing program,” which raises prices based on demand.

Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour went on sale on July 20. Getty Images for The Rainforest

Ticketmaster addressed the pricing backlash to Fox News Digital.

“Promoters and artist representatives set pricing strategy and price range parameters on all tickets, including dynamic and fixed price points. Ticketmaster has created analytical tools that use historical and real time data to help quantify supply and demand to determine prices,” a spokesperson from Ticketmaster explained.

“While people may have had a very different impression, overall 18% of Springsteen’s U.S. tour tickets sold for under $99, and only 1% of tickets sold for more than $1,000.”

Springsteen himself has not responded to the backlash from fans regarding the costly concert tickets. However, Steven Van Zandt, the E Street Band guitarist and “Sopranos” alum, took to Twitter to comment on the pricing.

“I have nothing whatsoever to do with the price of tickets,” Zandt tweeted last week. “Nothing. Nada. Niente. Bubkis…”

Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to go on tour in 2023, and tickets went on sale July 20.

The Boss’ U.S. tour begins Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and ends at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on April 14. Springsteen is slated to perform in other major cities along the way, including Detroit, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.