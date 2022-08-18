Brian Stelter to leave CNN, 'Reliable Sources' program canceled

CNN personality Brian Stelter is leaving the network during an ongoing shakeup at the left-leaning cable news outlet, he confirmed on Thursday.

CNN is also canceling Stelter’s Sunday show “Reliable Sources.” Stelter confirmed his exit in a statement to NPR and said he would provide more details when the final episode of his show airs on Sunday.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said in a statement.

The Post has reached out to CNN for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.