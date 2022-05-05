Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow to get $7M payout after health-related exit

Bath & Body Works chief executive Andrew Meslow will get a $7 million payout as he resigns next week due to health reasons, the company revealed in a government filing.

Meslow, 50, has led the chain since May 2020 and has held senior positions at the company for 16 years. He is also a member of the board and is resigning as a director next week, as well.

The filing did not disclose the nature of Meslow’s health issues.

The soaps-and-lotions chain revealed the CEO’s exit in February, but a Wednesday securities filing spelled out the terms of his separation, which extends his non-compete agreement to 24 months from 12 months in exchange for a $7 million payout over 24 months and company-paid health coverage over the next two years.

In August the Cincinnati-based chain split off from L Brands and became a separate company as did sister company, Victoria’s Secret.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this great company as CEO and be a part of the organization for nearly two decades,” Meslow said in a statement in Februrary. “After much consideration and many discussions with my family, I have decided to step down as CEO so that I can focus on my health.”

Andrew Meslow has held senior positions with the company for more than 16 years. L BRANDS

The Ohio chain experienced strong growth, fueled by hand sanitizers and soaps, during the pandemic, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bath & Body Works split off from L Brands, becoming a separate company in August 2021. Getty Images

Meslow’s agreement will become effective at the conclusion of the annual meeting on May 12, spokesperson Tammy Roberts told The Post.

Bath & Body Works has been a retail darling for years and was especially relevant during the height of the pandemic because of its hand sanitizers and soaps.

Shares of the company were down 1.5% to about $54 on Thursday morning.